Why Alabamians don't trust the Post on Moore

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. According to a Washington Post story Nov. 9, an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Alabama-based columnist Josh Moon tells Brian Stelter that the reason why Alabamians are not swayed by the Washington Post's bombshell story about Roy Moore is "because it's the liberal media lying about their beloved leader here." Political analyst Jeff Greenfield, senior Federalist contributor Bethany Mandel and Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik weigh in on the cultural and political implications of the issue.
Source: CNN