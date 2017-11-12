Breaking News

    Middle ground lost to 'negative partisanship'

The Daily Beast's editor in chief John Avlon tells Brian Stelter that the current debate in America is about "opposition, not proposition." Focusing on what can be opposed together, such as the Washington Post in the case of the Roy Moore controversy, is a "drumbeat that's hammered home by partisan media."
