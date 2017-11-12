Chris Hurst: from newsroom to VA Statehouse

Former WDBJ anchor Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker was killed in a gun attack on live television in 2015, was just elected to the Virginia Statehouse, over a Republican NRA-backed opponent. Having made the pivot from press to politics, Hurst reflects on how the media's coverage of gun violence could improve.
