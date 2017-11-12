Chris Hurst: from newsroom to VA Statehouse

Breaking News

Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV reporter, was killed on air last month, greets Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., during a rally on the East Front lawn of the Capitol to demand that Congress take action on gun control legislation, September 10, 2015.
Former WDBJ anchor Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker was killed in a gun attack on live television in 2015, was just elected to the Virginia Statehouse, over a Republican NRA-backed opponent. Having made the pivot from press to politics, Hurst reflects on how the media's coverage of gun violence could improve.
Former WDBJ anchor Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker was killed in a gun attack on live television in 2015, was just elected to the Virginia Statehouse, over a Republican NRA-backed opponent. Having made the pivot from press to politics, Hurst reflects on how the media's coverage of gun violence could improve.
