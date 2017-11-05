Conway and Stelter spar on air

Brian Stelter asks Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway what specific steps the White House is taking to repair the administration's credibility, after a new poll shows only 33% of Americans think Trump is "trustworthy." Conway deflected questions, mentioning credibility issues in the Democratic Party and accusing CNN of anti-Trump bias.
