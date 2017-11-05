Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kellyanne conway credibility white house rs_00070823
kellyanne conway credibility white house rs_00070823

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway and Stelter spar on air

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway and Stelter spar on air

Brian Stelter asks Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway what specific steps the White House is taking to repair the administration's credibility, after a new poll shows only 33% of Americans think Trump is "trustworthy." Conway deflected questions, mentioning credibility issues in the Democratic Party and accusing CNN of anti-Trump bias.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Conway and Stelter spar on air

Reliable Sources

Brian Stelter asks Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway what specific steps the White House is taking to repair the administration's credibility, after a new poll shows only 33% of Americans think Trump is "trustworthy." Conway deflected questions, mentioning credibility issues in the Democratic Party and accusing CNN of anti-Trump bias.
Source: CNN