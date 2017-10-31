Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

jeremiah tower cnn film 3_00001703
jeremiah tower cnn film 3_00001703

    JUST WATCHED

    The chef who made restaurants sexy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The chef who made restaurants sexy

During his legendary career, Jeremiah Tower gave new meaning to the phrase "celebrity chef" as he ruled the kitchen and the dining room at his famous restaurant Stars. Watch the CNN Film "Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent" on Sunday, November 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The chef who made restaurants sexy

CNN Films

During his legendary career, Jeremiah Tower gave new meaning to the phrase "celebrity chef" as he ruled the kitchen and the dining room at his famous restaurant Stars. Watch the CNN Film "Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent" on Sunday, November 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Source: CNN