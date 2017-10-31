'How it Really Happened': Who Killed Chandra Levy?
In Washington, DC, May 2001, 24-year-old intern Chandra Levy vanishes into thin air. This episode reveals the new clues of a murder mystery that remains unsolved. Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Nov. 5 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.
In Washington, DC, May 2001, 24-year-old intern Chandra Levy vanishes into thin air. This episode reveals the new clues of a murder mystery that remains unsolved. Watch 'How it Really Happened with Hill Harper' Sunday Nov. 5 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.