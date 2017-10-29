Breaking News

    Reporters revealing harassment: what's next?

Reporters revealing harassment: what's next?

Oliver Darcy explains how he broke the news of sexual harassment allegations against journalist Mark Halperin. The Guardian US columnist Jessica Valenti weighs in on whether reporters are playing "catch-up" on these types of stories, focusing on high-profile cases versus the larger cultural issues at play.
