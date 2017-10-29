Breaking News

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: Robert S. Mueller III, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks at the International Conference on Cyber Security (ICCS) on August 8, 2013 in New York City. The ICCS, which is co-hosted by Fordham University and the FBI, is held every 18 months; more than 25 countries are represented at this year's conference. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
    Journalists prep for pending Russia indictment

Shimon Prokupecz, Carl Bernstein and Jake Sherman discuss the mood in Washington as reporters wait for the unsealing of the first charges in the Mueller probe. Prokupecz, one of three CNN reporters who broke the story about the charges, describes the reporting process. Bernstein emphasizes that whatever the result of the investigation, the role of the press is not "to take sides."
