Journalists prep for pending Russia indictment

Shimon Prokupecz, Carl Bernstein and Jake Sherman discuss the mood in Washington as reporters wait for the unsealing of the first charges in the Mueller probe. Prokupecz, one of three CNN reporters who broke the story about the charges, describes the reporting process. Bernstein emphasizes that whatever the result of the investigation, the role of the press is not "to take sides."
