Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs warming feet canada homeless_00002611
gbs warming feet canada homeless_00002611

    JUST WATCHED

    Warming the feet (and hearts) of the homeless

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Warming the feet (and hearts) of the homeless

After the passing of his wife in 2010, Bob Rutherford searched for a way to give back to his community. He built two custom-made knitting machines and used them to create socks to protect those in need from the frigid Canadian winters. Now, the 88-year old has expanded his sock operation into a four-person outfit, knitting up and churning out socks en masse. Today, Socks by Bob has warmed the feet (and hearts) of thousands, having knit and donated over 11,600 pairs to homeless shelters across Canada.
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (15 Videos)

See More

Warming the feet (and hearts) of the homeless

After the passing of his wife in 2010, Bob Rutherford searched for a way to give back to his community. He built two custom-made knitting machines and used them to create socks to protect those in need from the frigid Canadian winters. Now, the 88-year old has expanded his sock operation into a four-person outfit, knitting up and churning out socks en masse. Today, Socks by Bob has warmed the feet (and hearts) of thousands, having knit and donated over 11,600 pairs to homeless shelters across Canada.
Source: Great Big Story