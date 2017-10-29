Breaking News

    Scotland's champion haggis maker

There's nothing quite as Scottish as haggis, the meaty assemblage of lamb lung, liver and heart, all boiled, stuffed and served in a sheep's stomach. Delicious? Don't knock it till you've tried it. And, if you do chow down, the spot to be is George Cockburn & Son Ltd., winner of the world's first haggis making championship. For the past 30 years, they've been perfecting the recipe to the minced marvel, continuing a long and proud Scottish tradition.
Source: Great Big Story

