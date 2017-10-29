England's oldest working stuntman

He's been in over 14 Bond films, set sail (and sunk) aboard the Titanic, and swashbuckled alongside Indiana Jones. With a career spanning 54 years, Rocky Taylor has lived the adventures most of us only see on screen. He's the oldest working stuntman in England, and he's got the Guinness Record to prove it. And despite a near death experience on the movie "Death Wish 3," Rocky has no plans to quit any time soon. He'll be stuntin' till the very end.