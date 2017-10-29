Choir sings for the missing

Grieving the loss of a loved one who has gone missing is heart-wrenching and oftentimes lonely, but one group is turning pain into hope. Located in London, the Missing People Choir brings together friends and families with missing loved ones to sing and support one another in their time of grief. Through music, they are able to turn despair into infinite hope, finding that the power of song can sometimes reach people in ways that words cannot. <br></br> You can support the Missing People Choir here.
