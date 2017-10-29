Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

gbs homemade arcade_00001430
gbs homemade arcade_00001430

    JUST WATCHED

    Playing for laughs at london's wackiest arcade

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Playing for laughs at london's wackiest arcade

Every arcade's got "Pac-Man," "Donkey Kong" and "Space Invaders." But if you've got a hankering for something other than pinball, pop into Novelty Automation, the one and only arcade with gaming gems like "Pet or Meat," "Autofrisk" and "Crankenstein." Sprung from the brain of Tim Hunkin, each and every one of the arcade's coin-operated machines is built by hand, made for the pure love of silly. Unlike typical games that center around prizes and competition, Hunkin's creations exist simply to surprise and delight. What began as a hobby has spun into a sanctum dedicated to laughter and play.
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (15 Videos)

See More

Playing for laughs at london's wackiest arcade

Every arcade's got "Pac-Man," "Donkey Kong" and "Space Invaders." But if you've got a hankering for something other than pinball, pop into Novelty Automation, the one and only arcade with gaming gems like "Pet or Meat," "Autofrisk" and "Crankenstein." Sprung from the brain of Tim Hunkin, each and every one of the arcade's coin-operated machines is built by hand, made for the pure love of silly. Unlike typical games that center around prizes and competition, Hunkin's creations exist simply to surprise and delight. What began as a hobby has spun into a sanctum dedicated to laughter and play.
Source: Great Big Story