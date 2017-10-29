Playing for laughs at london's wackiest arcade

Every arcade's got "Pac-Man," "Donkey Kong" and "Space Invaders." But if you've got a hankering for something other than pinball, pop into Novelty Automation, the one and only arcade with gaming gems like "Pet or Meat," "Autofrisk" and "Crankenstein." Sprung from the brain of Tim Hunkin, each and every one of the arcade's coin-operated machines is built by hand, made for the pure love of silly. Unlike typical games that center around prizes and competition, Hunkin's creations exist simply to surprise and delight. What began as a hobby has spun into a sanctum dedicated to laughter and play.