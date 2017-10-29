Gourmet worms: The Amazon's secret ingredient

For plenty of folks, eating bugs can feel like an exotic (and sometimes frightening) novelty, but much of the world regularly indulges in the plentiful, protein-rich invertebrates. In Ecuador's Amazon rainforest, certain insects are appreciated as true delicacies, including a regional special: chontacuro. This succulent and nutritious cream-colored worm is an emblematic ingredient in Amazonian cuisine. For Ecuadorian chef Juan José Aniceto, well-prepared chontacuro deserves to be featured in Michelin-star restaurants. Why not give them a try