What would you do for a pint? Would you hike 18 miles through the Scottish Highlands? Sail whale-infested waters? Battle Orcs and forge through the Mines of Moria into the fires of Mordor? (Maybe not that last one.) We sent two of our producers on a quest to find Britain's most remote pub, The Old Forge in Knoydart, Scotland. With no roads in or out, one does not simply walk to The Old Forge. It took our stalwart producers a few tries to finally reach the tavern's doors—three by land, one by sea—but the journey there certainly worked up a thirst. Cheers!