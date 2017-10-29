Escape to China's land of the Yellow Dragon

Hidden in the lofty hills of Sichuan, China is a steamy oasis—a collection of 3,000 hot springs known as the "Yellow Dragon." These brilliant calcite pools were naturally formed over a thousand years ago due to geological changes causing limestone to mold and bright blue waters to flow into the series of terraced ponds below. Together, they are said to resemble a golden dragon, lending way to the attraction's peculiar name. As a protected UNESCO World Heritage Site, this natural beauty will live on for generations to come. Follow the yellow calcified trail and escape to Huanglong Valley.
