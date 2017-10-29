Budapest's bastion with a view

Among the steep hills of Budapest, along the Danube River, sits a terrace with some of the most incredible views of the city. The Fisherman's Bastion was built at the turn of the 20th century as a celebration of the 1,000th anniversary of the Hungarian state. The lookout replaces a once thick wall built to protect the Buda Castle. Now, as one of the most visited sites in all of Budapest, the Bastion stands as a landmark to celebrate and showcase the beautiful capital city.