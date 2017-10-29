As the star of a professional production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Mickey Rowe is making history as the first actor with autism cast in the play's lead. Steeped in an industry that undervalues actors with disabilities, Rowe faced hardships trying to find work in a professional production. Now, by taking on the role of Christopher Boone, a character who demonstrates autistic behaviors, Rowe is reclaiming the narrative of those on the spectrum while using his platform to forge a path forward for actors with autism.