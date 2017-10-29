Nickelodeon's hit show "The Adventures of Pete and Pete" was one of the weirdest and most lovable kids shows of the '90s. Documenting the surreal, absurdist world of two TV brothers with the same name, Big Pete and Little Pete taught us how to rebel against the tyranny of adults, look out for one another, and never, ever eat too much creamed corn in one sitting. We caught up with actors Mike Maronna and Danny Tamberelli on their old set in South Orange, New Jersey to hear first-hand secrets from the show and see where their adventures have taken them now.