Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fox parrots Trump (or the other way around?)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fox parrots Trump (or the other way around?)

"People at Fox are thinking, what can we do to help Trump today? Well, let's gin up the Hillary story again," says Bruce Bartlett, author of "The Truth Matters." Bartlett and Carl Bernstein discuss how Fox's opinion shows have been focusing on Hillary Clinton and criticizing Robert Mueller's investigation.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Fox parrots Trump (or the other way around?)

Reliable Sources

"People at Fox are thinking, what can we do to help Trump today? Well, let's gin up the Hillary story again," says Bruce Bartlett, author of "The Truth Matters." Bartlett and Carl Bernstein discuss how Fox's opinion shows have been focusing on Hillary Clinton and criticizing Robert Mueller's investigation.
Source: CNN