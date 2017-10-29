Fox parrots Trump (or the other way around?)

"People at Fox are thinking, what can we do to help Trump today? Well, let's gin up the Hillary story again," says Bruce Bartlett, author of "The Truth Matters." Bartlett and Carl Bernstein discuss how Fox's opinion shows have been focusing on Hillary Clinton and criticizing Robert Mueller's investigation.
