Join the Queen of the Mantas for a Swim With Gentle Giants
For as long as she can remember, Dr. Andrea Marshall wanted to be a marine biologist. Now, she's living out her dream with one of the ocean's most amazing creatures. That is, Marshall studies and helps protect giant manta rays. While Marshall's work takes her around the world, she calls the vast, undeveloped coastline of southern Mozambique her home. There, she dives, photographs and interacts with these enormous, gentle, intelligent creatures.
