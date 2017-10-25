Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Bianca Valenti is a San Francisco-based professional surfer who rides some of the world's biggest waves. When she first took on Mavericks—notoriously difficult surf just south of San Francisco—she almost drowned. But that experience, coupled with her drive to overcome sexist stereotypes about female surfers, only motivated Valenti to become a better surfer. The results, as you can see, have paid off.
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Bianca Valenti is a San Francisco-based professional surfer who rides some of the world's biggest waves. When she first took on Mavericks—notoriously difficult surf just south of San Francisco—she almost drowned. But that experience, coupled with her drive to overcome sexist stereotypes about female surfers, only motivated Valenti to become a better surfer. The results, as you can see, have paid off.