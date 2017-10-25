Breaking News

    In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons

With a cliff-side castle, an emerald green, fresh water lake and some of the best views of the Julian Alps, you'd be forgiven for mistaking Lake Bled and its island church for a storybook cover. And as you cross the lake in a traditional wooden boat, learn the legend of the bell that lies below these emerald green waters.
