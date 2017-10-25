Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance

A Belhaven University student is teaching dance to children as a volunteer at the Khanke Refugee Camp in Dohuk, Iraq. It's hard to capture in words the trauma that the camp's residents have experienced, but by using dance as a therapy tool, Mathis is doing what she can to try to make a small difference in their lives.
