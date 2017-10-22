Breaking News

Television host Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
    Why did Bill O'Reilly pay a $32m settlement?

The NYT's Emily Steel and Michael Schmidt revealed that Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim one month before his bosses at Fox News extended his contract. Brian Stelter discusses the bombshell story with Steel and Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik.
