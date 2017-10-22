Why did Bill O'Reilly pay a $32m settlement?

The NYT's Emily Steel and Michael Schmidt revealed that Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim one month before his bosses at Fox News extended his contract. Brian Stelter discusses the bombshell story with Steel and Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik.
