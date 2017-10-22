Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnnmoney gretchen carlson
cnnmoney gretchen carlson

    JUST WATCHED

    Carlson: 'Watch something you don't agree with'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Carlson: 'Watch something you don't agree with'

Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson says her advice to people is "don't watch only what you want to hear." Amid coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, she says it's hypercritical to only "blame the other side" because sexual harassment is an "apolitical" issue.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Carlson: 'Watch something you don't agree with'

Reliable Sources

Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson says her advice to people is "don't watch only what you want to hear." Amid coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, she says it's hypercritical to only "blame the other side" because sexual harassment is an "apolitical" issue.
Source: CNN