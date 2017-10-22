Carlson: 'Watch something you don't agree with'

Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson says her advice to people is "don't watch only what you want to hear." Amid coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, she says it's hypercritical to only "blame the other side" because sexual harassment is an "apolitical" issue.
Former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson says her advice to people is "don't watch only what you want to hear." Amid coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, she says it's hypercritical to only "blame the other side" because sexual harassment is an "apolitical" issue.