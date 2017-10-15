Why is FCC chair silent on Trump's TV threat?

Former FCC chair Tom Wheeler says that current FCC chair Ajit Pai's silence about Trump's threat to TV broadcast licenses is "shocking." Wheeler says Pai is "making himself complicit in the coercion that the president was engaging in." Former commissioner Michael Copps, a fellow Democrat, also weighs in on the issue.
