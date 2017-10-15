Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Harvey Weinstein arrives on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
Harvey Weinstein arrives on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. / AFP / JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    How Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein story

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein story

"Reporting protects women," Jodi Kantor says. Kantor worked with NYT colleague Megan Twohey to expose allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by Harvey Weinstein. The story was "half an open secret and half this hidden thing that people were terrified to talk about," she said, and the reporting is far from over.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

How Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein story

Reliable Sources

"Reporting protects women," Jodi Kantor says. Kantor worked with NYT colleague Megan Twohey to expose allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by Harvey Weinstein. The story was "half an open secret and half this hidden thing that people were terrified to talk about," she said, and the reporting is far from over.
Source: CNN