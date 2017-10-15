How Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein story

"Reporting protects women," Jodi Kantor says. Kantor worked with NYT colleague Megan Twohey to expose allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by Harvey Weinstein. The story was "half an open secret and half this hidden thing that people were terrified to talk about," she said, and the reporting is far from over.
"Reporting protects women," Jodi Kantor says. Kantor worked with NYT colleague Megan Twohey to expose allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by Harvey Weinstein. The story was "half an open secret and half this hidden thing that people were terrified to talk about," she said, and the reporting is far from over.