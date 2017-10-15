Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    Did Trump violate the First Amendment?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Did Trump violate the First Amendment?

Freedom of the Press Foundation executive director Trevor Timm says that President Trump has "already violated the First Amendment" by threatening TV licenses. Speaking of amendments, Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post says the 25th Amendment option for removing Trump should be "taken seriously."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Did Trump violate the First Amendment?

Reliable Sources

Freedom of the Press Foundation executive director Trevor Timm says that President Trump has "already violated the First Amendment" by threatening TV licenses. Speaking of amendments, Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post says the 25th Amendment option for removing Trump should be "taken seriously."
Source: CNN