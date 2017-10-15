Did Trump violate the First Amendment?

Freedom of the Press Foundation executive director Trevor Timm says that President Trump has "already violated the First Amendment" by threatening TV licenses. Speaking of amendments, Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post says the 25th Amendment option for removing Trump should be "taken seriously."
