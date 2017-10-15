Schieffer says we're 'overloaded' by news

Phones and other new technologies mean we're being "bombarded with news 24/7." Veteran anchorman Bob Schieffer says there is "no way any human being could process it, let alone sort it out." Schieffer talks with Brian Stelter about his new book on the subject.
