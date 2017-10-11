Breaking News

    How a Singapore opium den became a hotel

A warehouse with a "checkered past" is now one of Singapore's trendiest hotels. Built in 1895, the waterfront property used to be a moonshine distillery and an opium den. It became the Warehouse Hotel in January 2017, with all the trappings of an ultra-modern boutique property that also stays true to its colorful past.
