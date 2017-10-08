Trump objects to coverage of his towel-throwing

Breaking News

President Donald Trump tosses paper towels into a crowd as he hands out supplies at Calvary Chapel, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Trump is in Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joanne Lipman says it's the media's "responsibility" to cover the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico, not just sideshows like President Trump's paper towel toss. Brian Karem and April Ryan say they've attempted to ask the White House about Puerto Rico but "they'll shut down anything that they don't want to listen to."
