    Sykes says Trump has 'immunized' himself

"We've broken down our immunity to false information, hoaxes, and propaganda," Charlie Sykes, author of "How The Right Lost Its Mind," tells Brian Stelter. He adds that Trump's "fake news" attacks "continue to delegitimize any sort of fact check, any sort of pushback" and help to "immunize himself against negative stories and legitimate reporting."
