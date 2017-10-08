Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Stelter: What the Weinstein story really means

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Stelter: What the Weinstein story really means

On the heels of the NYT's investigation into alleged harassment by Harvey Weinstein, Brian Stelter says there are links between Weinstein, Donald Trump, Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and Bill Cosby. "America still needs to make it easier for all women to speak up and have equal pay, treatment and positions of power," he says. "And that won't happen so long as it is only women fighting."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Stelter: What the Weinstein story really means

Reliable Sources

On the heels of the NYT's investigation into alleged harassment by Harvey Weinstein, Brian Stelter says there are links between Weinstein, Donald Trump, Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and Bill Cosby. "America still needs to make it easier for all women to speak up and have equal pay, treatment and positions of power," he says. "And that won't happen so long as it is only women fighting."
Source: CNN