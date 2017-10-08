Stelter: What the Weinstein story really means

On the heels of the NYT's investigation into alleged harassment by Harvey Weinstein, Brian Stelter says there are links between Weinstein, Donald Trump, Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and Bill Cosby. "America still needs to make it easier for all women to speak up and have equal pay, treatment and positions of power," he says. "And that won't happen so long as it is only women fighting."

Source: CNN