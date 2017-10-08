Breaking News

Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron speaks during the inauguration of the Washington Post Headquarters on January 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Mandel Ngan (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    Inside the WashPost with editor Marty Baron

The motto of the Post is "Democracy Dies in Darkness," but lights are shining bright at the paper's headquarters on K Street. In a rare TV interview, executive editor Marty Baron talks about the Trump administration's "war on leaks," how the Post is tackling investigative journalism about the Russia probes, and the greatest threats to a free press in the current political climate.
