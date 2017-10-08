Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NRA attendees at the NRA-ILA Leadership Fourm
NRA attendees at the NRA-ILA Leadership Fourm

    JUST WATCHED

    Has the NRA become a right-wing media company?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Has the NRA become a right-wing media company?

Former conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes says the NRA is no longer "strictly about guns," and instead has made itself "central to the culture war and tribal identity on the right." In some ways, he says, the organization has become a right-wing media company.
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Has the NRA become a right-wing media company?

Reliable Sources

Former conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes says the NRA is no longer "strictly about guns," and instead has made itself "central to the culture war and tribal identity on the right." In some ways, he says, the organization has become a right-wing media company.
Source: CNN