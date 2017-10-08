Has the NRA become a right-wing media company?

Former conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes says the NRA is no longer "strictly about guns," and instead has made itself "central to the culture war and tribal identity on the right." In some ways, he says, the organization has become a right-wing media company.
