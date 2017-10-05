Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The shortest commercial flight in the world

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The shortest commercial flight in the world

Got a tight 80 seconds to spare? It's all the time you need to fly commercial across the Orkney Islands. The word's shortest nonstop flight is a tiny hop between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray in the United Kingdom, a mere 1.7 miles (2.7 km) apart. For the past 50 years, Scottish airline Loganair has been transporting islanders between the two archipelagos, becoming an integral part of many passengers daily commute. Clocking in at under two minutes, this might be the swiftest and sweetest way to get to work.
Source: Great Big Story

Get Away With Great Big Story (14 Videos)

See More

The shortest commercial flight in the world

Got a tight 80 seconds to spare? It's all the time you need to fly commercial across the Orkney Islands. The word's shortest nonstop flight is a tiny hop between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray in the United Kingdom, a mere 1.7 miles (2.7 km) apart. For the past 50 years, Scottish airline Loganair has been transporting islanders between the two archipelagos, becoming an integral part of many passengers daily commute. Clocking in at under two minutes, this might be the swiftest and sweetest way to get to work.
Source: Great Big Story