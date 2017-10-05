We ricocheted all over Europe on a quest to grab a pint at the oldest pub in the world. Trying to pin down which pub deserved that title, however, proved to be a little trickier than expected. From Nottingham, England, to Athlone, Ireland, watering holes all over Europe claim to have been pulling pints long before anyone else. Will we find the answers we're looking for? Will one pint reign supreme? Maybe, but one thing's for sure, this has got to be the best excuse for a pub crawl there is. Cheers!