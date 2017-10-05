Breaking News

After spending years teaching billionaires and celebrities to surf, Lambert Lo decided to trade in his high profile job to follow his heart. Now, as the founder of Mix Academy, Lo helps those who most need smiles catch their first wave. His students include a refugee from North Korea, a visually impaired 9-year-old, and a veteran recovering from alcoholism. His non-profit focuses on building a community by promoting surfing for all. For Lambert Lo, it doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, when you're in the water, everyone is the same.
Source: Great Big Story

