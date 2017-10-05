Breaking News

Resting on a steep hill on the island of San Pascual, Philippines, is a house that's home to one man and 80,000 birds. These tiny black-and-brown birds are known as "swiftlets," and they're a hot commodity in the country. Their nests are formed from hardened saliva, the very special ingredient used to make bird's nest soup, a Filipino delicacy. So, when the little creatures began to infiltrate his home, Eddie "Macoy" Espares welcomed them — he even gave them a floor in his house. And, despite the noticeable stench his new roommates bring, Espares has no problem "nesting" with his unlikely boarders.
Source: Great Big Story