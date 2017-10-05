The Cotton-Top Tamarin fights for survival

This little lady is a cotton-top tamarin at Boise Zoo. With the stocky build of something out of the Gremlins and the smooth locks of the frontman of an '80s hair band, she's quite the stunner. At under a foot in length, cotton-top tamarins are some of the smallest primates in the world. Found deep in the forests of northwest Colombia, these guys are at turns altruistic and spiteful, known for their aggressive behavior between groups. Sadly rapid deforestation has seen their wild population drop by 80 percent over the past three generations.