Inside Wrigley Field's manual scoreboard

As one of the oldest ballparks in the major leagues, Wrigley Field is a love letter to baseball's beginnings, straight down to its original, hand-operated scoreboard. For the past 26 years, the man keeping score behind the board is Darryl Wilson, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Atop the scoreboard, he's got the best seat in the house. But, on game day, there's no time to kick back — tracking the scores of eight different games keeps Wilson constantly on his toes. Still, being an iconic part of baseball history makes the chaos of the job worth it.