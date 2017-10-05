Inside Wrigley Field's manual scoreboard

As one of the oldest ballparks in the major leagues, Wrigley Field is a love letter to baseball's beginnings, straight down to its original, hand-operated scoreboard. For the past 26 years, the man keeping score behind the board is Darryl Wilson, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Atop the scoreboard, he's got the best seat in the house. But, on game day, there's no time to kick back — tracking the scores of eight different games keeps Wilson constantly on his toes. Still, being an iconic part of baseball history makes the chaos of the job worth it.
As one of the oldest ballparks in the major leagues, Wrigley Field is a love letter to baseball's beginnings, straight down to its original, hand-operated scoreboard. For the past 26 years, the man keeping score behind the board is Darryl Wilson, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Atop the scoreboard, he's got the best seat in the house. But, on game day, there's no time to kick back — tracking the scores of eight different games keeps Wilson constantly on his toes. Still, being an iconic part of baseball history makes the chaos of the job worth it.