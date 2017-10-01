Trump's tweets cause news cycle overload

Husband and wife Seth and Bethany Mandel are both conservative writers. Commenting on Trump's latest tweets on North Korea diplomacy, the two discuss with CNN's Brian Stelter about why POTUS never takes a weekend off from tweeting. "Trump is a 24/7 guy," and he "abhors a vacuum," Seth said.
