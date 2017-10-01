Trump lashes out at coverage of Puerto Rico

Is there a correlation between TV coverage and Trump's interest in a given topic? Was there enough coverage of the crisis in Puerto Rico in the immediate days after Maria made landfall? Brian Stelter asks Tara Palmeri, Edwin Melendez, and Leyla Santiago. Melendez says "thank you" to the news crews on the island because the coverage will make a "big difference in how we move forward."
