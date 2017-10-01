Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mattis and other Pentagon leaders testified about the proposed FY2018 National Defense Authorization Budget Request. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Mattis 'on a tight rope' speaking to press

Is the Pentagon cutting back on access for journalists? Former Pentagon spokesman Steve Warren says Secretary of Defense James Mattis is balancing his "obligation" to stay accountable to American taxpayers against the constant media criticism coming from his boss President Trump.
