Mattis 'on a tight rope' speaking to press

Is the Pentagon cutting back on access for journalists? Former Pentagon spokesman Steve Warren says Secretary of Defense James Mattis is balancing his "obligation" to stay accountable to American taxpayers against the constant media criticism coming from his boss President Trump.
