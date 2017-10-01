Media losing the thread on the NFL protests

Trump "wielded his power in backlash to political speech he didn't like," Wesley Lowery says, and now the NFL debate has pivoted into something that has "nothing to do with what Colin Kaepernick was talking about." This poses challenges to journalists covering the story. Jason Gay also weighs in on the anthem protests and the possible effects on NFL TV ratings.
Trump "wielded his power in backlash to political speech he didn't like," Wesley Lowery says, and now the NFL debate has pivoted into something that has "nothing to do with what Colin Kaepernick was talking about." This poses challenges to journalists covering the story. Jason Gay also weighs in on the anthem protests and the possible effects on NFL TV ratings.