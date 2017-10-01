Breaking News

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Media losing the thread on the NFL protests

Trump "wielded his power in backlash to political speech he didn't like," Wesley Lowery says, and now the NFL debate has pivoted into something that has "nothing to do with what Colin Kaepernick was talking about." This poses challenges to journalists covering the story. Jason Gay also weighs in on the anthem protests and the possible effects on NFL TV ratings.
