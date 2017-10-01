Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Facebook 'designed for information warfare?'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Facebook 'designed for information warfare?'

As reporters uncover the magnitude of the foreign meddling problem on Facebook, CNN's Dylan Byers says "the onus" of recognizing fake information "is going to be on citizens." ProPublica's Julia Angwin says we need "more structural ways" to deal with the issue than "telling people to think critically."
Source: CNN

Highlights from Reliable Sources (12 Videos)

See More

Facebook 'designed for information warfare?'

Reliable Sources

As reporters uncover the magnitude of the foreign meddling problem on Facebook, CNN's Dylan Byers says "the onus" of recognizing fake information "is going to be on citizens." ProPublica's Julia Angwin says we need "more structural ways" to deal with the issue than "telling people to think critically."
Source: CNN