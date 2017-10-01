Facebook 'designed for information warfare?'

As reporters uncover the magnitude of the foreign meddling problem on Facebook, CNN's Dylan Byers says "the onus" of recognizing fake information "is going to be on citizens." ProPublica's Julia Angwin says we need "more structural ways" to deal with the issue than "telling people to think critically."
