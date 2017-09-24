The week in media news with Bill Carter

Bill Carter and Brian Stelter run through some of the week's biggest media stories -- from a NYT reporter "being fed a story" while dining in the same restaurant as Trump's lawyer, to Sean Spicer's controversial Emmys appearance, to Megyn Kelly's new show.
Bill Carter and Brian Stelter run through some of the week's biggest media stories -- from a NYT reporter "being fed a story" while dining in the same restaurant as Trump's lawyer, to Sean Spicer's controversial Emmys appearance, to Megyn Kelly's new show.