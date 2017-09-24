Warner wants a new law tracking political ads

Senator Mark Warner, who is pressing Facebook for more information about Russian ads, is proposing new legislation to ensure more transparency for political ads on the web. Warner tells Brian Stelter that Trump's "refusal to acknowledge what happened" in terms of Russian meddling in the 2016 election "does our country a disservice."
