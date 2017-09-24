Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, speaks during the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The committee was holding a hearing about cyber threats to the United States and fielded questions about effects of Russian government hacking on the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    Warner wants a new law tracking political ads

Senator Mark Warner, who is pressing Facebook for more information about Russian ads, is proposing new legislation to ensure more transparency for political ads on the web. Warner tells Brian Stelter that Trump's "refusal to acknowledge what happened" in terms of Russian meddling in the 2016 election "does our country a disservice."
